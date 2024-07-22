Suspects in R252 million cocaine bust appear in court

Two men appeared in the Riversdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a significant drug bust in Stilbaai, where authorities seized cocaine valued at R252 million.

On Friday, July 19, Stillbaai police intercepted a Toyota Pajero towing a rubber duck boat following a tip-off about suspicious activities at the local harbour. The vehicle attempted to flee, leading to a high-speed pursuit along Jongensfontein Road.

The suspects, a 48-year-old man from Gauteng and a 39-year-old Russian national, abandoned their vehicle and tried to escape on foot. They were swiftly apprehended at a nearby accommodation establishment. A search of the rubber duck boat revealed 14 bags containing 400 bricks of cocaine.

In addition to the substantial drug haul, police confiscated the Toyota Pajero and the boat. The suspects face charges of dealing in drugs and are in custody.

Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the Western Cape police commissioner, commended the officers for their quick action.

Patekile said this “ensured that the consignment of drugs are removed from the streets”.

“These arrests and confiscations are in line with the focus of police to eradicate the illicit drug trade in this province, as well as to rid communities of drugs.”

The investigation is handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Monday’s court appearance is expected to provide more details on the suspect’s involvement and the impact of this drug seizure on efforts to combat drug trafficking in the Western Cape, the police said.

IOL