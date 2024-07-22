R2 billion drug lab suspects in court, police arrest another Mexican national

A fifth person, a Mexican national, has been arrested after police uncovered a drug lab in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Four people who were arrested after police pounced on a farm in Groblersdal in Limpopo, where a clandestine drug lab had been operating, have appeared in court.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the accused comprised of two Mexican nationals, the owner of the farm and a South African.

The four accused are Gonzales Jorge, 51, Gutierrez Lopes, 43, Simphiwe Khumalo, 35, and 67-year-old Frederick Botha.

The suspects were arrested on Friday (July 19) by members of the Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team where a multi-million rand clandestine laboratory was discovered.

Speaking about the intelligence-driven operation, national Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said four structures on the property were searched.

“Large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone, as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.”

After spending the weekend behind bars, the four men appeared in the Groblersdal District Court on Monday charged with manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

The accused were remanded in police custody and will appear in court again on August 1.

By Monday afternoon, the Hawks confirmed that a fifth person had been arrested.

The Mexican suspect, aged 44, is expected to appear in court soon facing the same charges.

IOL News