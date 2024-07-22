Pretoria learner dies after falling from school building

Laerskool Mayville learner, Clair Aucamp, died after falling from a building at her school at the weekend. Picture: Facebook

A Grade 7 learner who fell from the second floor of her school building has died in hospital.

Clair Aucamp died on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that Aucamp fell from the second floor balcony at Laerskool Mayville on Thursday last week.

In a Facebook post, the school expressed condolences to the young girl's family.

"It is with broken hearts that we must inform you that Clair has passed away. We want to express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We pray for you God's comfort at this time.

"We request that you please give her family the opportunity to try and process this. Please say a prayer for them. Thank you for everyone's prayers and support," the school said.

The school’s management said it understood that Aucamp’s death was traumatic for learners.

According to reports, the Department of Education in Gauteng is aware of the tragic incident.

The Department of Education in Tshwane north has offered guidance to parents on how to deal with the trauma experienced by their children, following the learner's death.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health Steve Mabona, said the department is aware of the incident.

"We are deeply concerned. Information at our disposal reveals that a Grade 7 girl fell from a second-floor balcony to the ground. Emergency Medical Services and the learner's parents were immediately notified, and the learner was airlifted to Milpark Hospital. Tragically, the child passed away on Saturday," Mabona said.

"We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Our Psycho-Social Support team has been dispatched to the school to offer necessary support to all affected by this unfortunate event," Mabona added.

In a separate matter, a 17-year-old died after suffering a chest injury during a match at the weekend.

Tlhokomelo Phasa was unable to respond to medical treatment during the game, as West Youth Academy (WYA) confirmed the death of its player. According to reports, Phasa was struck in the chest by the ball.

IOL News