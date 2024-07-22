Police still searching for kidnapped prominent businessman Calvin Naidoo

Calvin Naidoo has been missing since July 19, 2024. Picture: SAPS

The search for kidnapped Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo is still ongoing.

The 51-year-old was kidnapped outside his place of work on Friday morning (July 19) at around 6am.

At the time, police said Naidoo was travelling on Lindsey Road in Korsten when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

“Another bakkie stopped behind him, and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sandra van Rensburg.

“They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off.”

Police said the suspects left the Nissan NP200 and the white Mercedes-Benz at the scene.

“Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the Nissan NP200 was reported hijacked in Motherwell during June 2024.”

By Monday morning, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed that Naidoo was still missing.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela told IOL that Naidoo had not been rescued yet, “but there's proof of life”.

She said no arrests had been made so far.

According to Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator and director of Specialised Security Services, Naidoo is a prominent businessman.

Bolhuis confirmed that his teams were working closely with the authorities to find and safely return Naidoo to his family.

He said that the motive for the kidnapping was not known at this stage.

Anyone with information can call Algoa Park Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083 243 4567 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

IOL News