Man sentenced after in-law’s interference in his marriage leads to him killing his wife

A man from George in the Western Cape has been sentenced by the George Regional Court to 27 years direct imprisonment after murdering his wife.

Andrew Willem Fleming, 43, was convicted on a charge of murder after he confessed in a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

He repeatedly stabbed his wife, Karin Fleming to death on April 27, 2023.

At the time of her death, the couple were married for 14 years and had no children. However, the court heard there were problems with the wife’s family who constantly interfered in their marriage.

Fleming stated his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and his wife’s niece interfered in their marriage to an extent he cut off all communication with them for four years.

The Sunday before the incident, the court heard Karin received a call from her niece who requested a visit to Wilderness and she agreed. Fleming told his wife it was not a good idea as her niece had an issued with him and previously swore at him and told him they would get divorced. Karin called her niece and told her they would not be visiting.

He claimed he heard the niece swear at him over the phone as his wife broke the news. He further claimed the niece also sent texts via WhatsApp belittling him. He left for the shop and found his wife crying when he got home.

His wife apologised, and suggested the couple leave George so her family would stop interfering in their marriage.

On April 26, 2023, karin planned to attend a brunch with her mother and sister, but Fleming had urged her not to go, as she usually got back upset and hurt after a visit with the pair, the court heard.

She went to brunch and returned home sad. On the day of the incident, the court heard Karin had asked Fleming if he was angry with her. He claimed that was the worst for him, as he woke up only to be reminded of her family interfering with their otherwise happy marriage.

He confessed to jumping on her while she was lying on the bed, they fell off the bed, causing a light stand and knife to fall to the floor. He picked up the knife and started stabbing his wife. She screamed and asked him what he was doing. Fleming stated he was unsure of how many times he stabbed her. Once she had stopped screaming, he felt for a pulse. She was dead.

He then washed his hands, dressed himself and walked to the police station where he reported he had murdered his wife. He took police to the scene and was arrested and later confessed. During court proceedings, he admitted he had no justifiable reason to stab her and he knew his actions were unlawful and punishable by law. He further admitted he could distinguish between right and wrong.

During the aggravation of sentencing, Prosecutor Johannes Marx submitted a clear message that needs to be sent to the community that perpetrators of such crimes will be prosecuted and appropriately punished with heavy sentences.

The court head Fleming had been diagnosed with depression 22 years ago for which he was receiving medical treatment. At the age of 20, he was also diagnosed with bipolar and continues treatment. The court also heard he had a troubled upbringing and later experimented with cocaine and dagga for six months whereafter he stopped. He also abused alcohol, but has been sober for the past seven years.

During sentencing, the court took substantial and compelling circumstances into consideration which justify a sentence other than the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment. Fleming had admitted guilt, shown remorse, and was a first-time offender for violent crimes. Also, the offence was not planned and premeditated and he handed himself over to the police immediately after the incident and made a full confession to a police officer.

“Andrew Willem Fleming was sentenced to 27 years of direct imprisonment after finding compelling and substantial circumstances which allowed it [the court] to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. The court ordered him to serve 18 years before being placed on parole,” spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said.

