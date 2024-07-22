Just In: Charges laid against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’

IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station against creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’. Picture: Screenshot

Criminal charges have been officially filed against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, the individual behind the controversial X account 'goolammv'.

IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station.

According to sources, the charges were brought forth by a senior media editor, not affiliated with the Independent Media Group.

This move follows Vawda's alarming post on X over the weekend, where he indicated an intention to flee the country after being unmasked.