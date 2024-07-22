Just In: Charges laid against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’
IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station against creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’. Picture: Screenshot
Criminal charges have been officially filed against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, the individual behind the controversial X account 'goolammv'.
IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station.
According to sources, the charges were brought forth by a senior media editor, not affiliated with the Independent Media Group.
This move follows Vawda's alarming post on X over the weekend, where he indicated an intention to flee the country after being unmasked.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the case.
Independent Media investigated and unmasked Vawda as the individual behind the X account that has been terrorising politicians, business leaders and individuals since 2018 under a shadow of anonymity.
It is the first time since the account was started that the identity behind the account has been revealed.
This is a developing story.
IOL
Misinformation pedlars like Goolam should be prosecuted to preserve democracy
Muhammed Vawda unmasked as phantom power behind notorious X account
IOL and Independent Media Urge @GoolamMV to Surrender to Authorities — ‘It is the right thing to do’
Ismail Abramjee Concedes Goolammv Identity Following Investigation
Goolam unmasked: Notorious X user linked to government officials, politicians
Related Topics: