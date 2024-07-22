IOL Logo
Friday, May 9, 2025
News Crime and Courts

Just In: Charges laid against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’

IOL Reporter|Published

IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station against creator of notorious X account ‘goolammv’. Picture: Screenshot

Criminal charges have been officially filed against Goolam Muhammad Suliman Vawda, the individual behind the controversial X account 'goolammv'.

IOL can confirm that a case was registered at Roodepoort Police Station.

According to sources, the charges were brought forth by a senior media editor, not affiliated with the Independent Media Group.

This move follows Vawda's alarming post on X over the weekend, where he indicated an intention to flee the country after being unmasked.

 

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the case.

Independent Media investigated and unmasked Vawda as the individual behind the X account that has been terrorising politicians, business leaders and individuals since 2018 under a shadow of anonymity.

It is the first time since the account was started that the identity behind the account has been revealed.

This is a developing story.

IOL

 

 

Related Topics:

crime and courtscyber attackcyber crimetwitter