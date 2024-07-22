Husband shot dead while sitting in his vehicle at his home in Limpopo

Police are requesting information after a 42-year-old Limpopo man was shot dead at his home, while he was sitting in his parked car. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Limpopo police in Sekhukhune are appealing for information from community members that can lead to the arrest of two “unknown” men who killed a 42-year-old man.

The man was murdered on Thursday, at around 4pm, at Shushumela next to Peter Nchabeleng Stadium.

Preliminary police investigations have since revealed that the assailants entered the victim’s residence through an open garage. The victim was sitting inside his vehicle which he had parked in his garage.

“The wife of the 42-year-old male victim was inside the house when she suddenly heard a gunshot at the garage,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“She immediately rushed to find out what was happening and saw a blue Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle with an unknown registration number driving off at a high speed from the premises,” he said.

“Upon further observation, she found her husband bleeding profusely with a gunshot wound inside the motor vehicle.”

Members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were called to the scene and they declared the victim dead on their arrival.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing. A manhunt of the suspects has been intensified and anyone with information that can help is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ngwato Mothapo on 081 854 1771, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.

Police investigations are continuing.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that the High Court in Limpopo, sitting in Thohoyandou, has convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old man, Ceasman Dala Chauke, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

The murder happened at Dzingi Dzingi village, under the Giyani Mopani District.

“The court heard that in the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023, the victim was with two people, her cousin and a friend, walking from a nearby tavern when the suspect, who is the father of her child, accosted her. The two had an argument in which the suspect assaulted the victim,” Ledwaba said at the time.

The woman’s friend ran to the victim's residence to alert the family.

The woman’s cousin tried to intervene, but the 29-year-old man overpowered her. The cousin was also assaulted, and she fled the scene, leaving Chauke brutally attacking the mother of his child.

