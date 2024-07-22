Gauteng High Density Operation leads to over 1,000 arrests

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni (right) led the charge in a successful High Density Operation, resulting in over 1,000 arrests. File Picture

In an effort to stop crime, the Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, recently led a successful High Density Operation across all districts in Gauteng.

In a police statement, Colonel Noxolo Kweza said this operation resulted in the arrest of 1,032 suspects involved in various serious crimes.

This includes murder, attempted murder, rape, business robbery, drug dealing, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, assault, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The multi-disciplinary operation commenced on the evening of Saturday, July 20, featuring strategic roadblocks and targeted raids aimed at capturing wanted suspects.

Detectives made notable progress, arresting 127 suspects for crimes committed against women and children.

Mthombeni personally oversaw the operation in Evaton, Sedibeng District, an area plagued by violent crimes such as murder, assault, truck hijackings, and robbery.

At a roadblock in this district, 26 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 11 were undocumented persons, two were arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and seven liquor outlets operating without licenses were closed.

Kweza said: “The High Density Operation is set to continue until a substantial reduction in crime is achieved in Gauteng. The apprehended suspects will soon appear before various provincial Magistrate’s Courts.”

IOL News