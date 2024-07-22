Gang-rape victim recognised one of her attackers as a former schoolmate

A woman who was violently gang-raped in 2018, recognised one of her attackers as a former schoolmate. File Picture

A woman who was violently gang-raped recognised one of her attackers from the school they had attended together, the eMalahleni Regional Court in Mpumalanga heard this week.

Her attackers Siphosethu Maseko, 26, and Thabiso Wonder Matjie, 27, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the rape took place on May 21, 2018.

“The victim was walking in Extension 7 Park in eMalahleni when she came across the two accused who accosted her through the park,” explained NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

“They approached her from behind and blindfolded her with the scarf she was wearing.

“They started demanding money and a cellphone. In the absence of the latter items, they took her to the bushes where they gang-raped her.

“While in the process, the victim’s scarf fell below her eyes, and she was able to identify one accused whom she had attended primary school with.”

The NPA said the other accused was linked through DNA evidence.

The NPA said during sentencing, State Prosecutor Ellen Mafata, addressed the court about the scourge of gender-based violence in our society and further argued that the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

In a victim impact statement handed to the court, the victim said she was still in shock and felt betrayed and depressed.

“The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the ordained sentence.”

Nyuswa said the NPA welcomed the sentence and hoped that it will serve as a deterrent and address the scourge of gender-based violence.

