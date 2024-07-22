Farm owner, Mexican nationals in court after R2 billion clandestine drug lab uncovered in Limpopo

Four suspects who were arrested at a farm in Groblersdal in Limpopo, where a multi-million rand clandestine laboratory was discovered, are expected to make their first appearance in court on Monday morning.

According to national Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Katlego Mogale, the four suspects, which include a farm owner and two Mexican nationals, were arrested on Friday following an intelligence-drive operation by members of Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team.

“It is reported that the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm.

“Four structures on the property were searched and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered,” said Mogale.

The Hawks said since January this year, 10 clandestine drug laboratories were uncovered and 34 people arrested.

The suspects will appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

“The Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of more suspects being arrested,” said Mogale.

In another major bust, nine suspects were arrested at a dilapidated factory at Pulley Street, Boltonia, in Krugersdorp West.

The Hawks said police found a drug laboratory with large quantities of an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals.

The nine suspects comprising seven Malawians and two South Africans face charges of manufacturing illicit drugs.

They were denied bail and are expected back in court in September for further investigation.

IOL News