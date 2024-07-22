Cops called to explain after suspects allegedly ‘turn into cats’, escape custody

According to a police report, seen by IOL, two suspects were among 11 others arrested for being in possession of stolen property on July 16. Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

If you thought Thabo Bester’s prison escape was one for the record books, here’s another shocker! Gauteng police are probing probably the strangest case in a while, after suspects allegedly turned into cats and simply slinked out the cell.

According to a police report, seen by IOL, two suspects were among 11 others arrested for being in possession of stolen property on July 16.

The report states that two men, identified as Mustafa Ali and Omari Mustafa were in a holding cell, however, when police called out their names, the men were nowhere to be found.

The report further states that another suspect alleged that Ali and Mustafa made strange owl-like noises, turned into cats and walked out of the holding cells.

The official who wrote up the police report claimed that when he and another officer went to the cells to count the suspects, the same man who claimed the two men turned into cats, told them the same story.

A docket of escaping from lawful custody was also opened.

Gauteng police confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

Colonel Noxolo Kweza added that police officers who were on duty at the time, are also being investigated.

“Police have since arrested one of the escapees.

“Meyerton police have opened a disciplinary case against members following an escape from lawful custody. This follows an incident where two suspects, who were arrested for possession of hijacked goods, escaped from police custody. The circumstances of the escape will form part of the investigation,” Kweza said.

Anyone with information that can assist police with the investigation is urged to contact their local police or the police toll free number 08600 10111.

