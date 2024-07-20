Mchunu’s SAPS acts swiftly to remove alleged sex offender at Philippi police academy

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has said on Thursday that the dismissal of a senior instructor at a police training academy is a good start to rid SAPS of members exposing themselves to misconduct and crime.

Cameron’s statement comes after a police training instructor accused of raping a female trainee at Philippi Training Academy was dismissed this week.

The instructor was dismissed after the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court released the 50-year-old on warning.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the incident took place on March 31.

“It is alleged that on March 31, 2024, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a female police trainee to his office and she went to the office after she had several excuses in the past for not going to his office.

“It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately,” Shuping said.

He was arrested by IPID on April 21.

Cameron, applauded the dismissal saying that it showed the SAPS will to act against criminals in its midst.

Cameron said after he followed up on the incident at the @SAPoliceService, the new Police Minister Senzo Mchunu informed him that the Division: HRD and SAPS had dealt with the matter. After a disciplinary hearing, the officer had been dismissed.

“The dismissal of the disgraced instructor is a strong indication of the drive to root out criminals within the SAPS. It is also a strong message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated within the SAPS and in the country in general,” Cameron said.

Some good news:



Last week I followed up on behalf of the Portfolio Committee on Police of the progress of the investigation/proceedings after the alleged rape of a female trainee by a Senior Instructor at the @SAPoliceService Philippi training academy.



The Minister of Police,… — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 19, 2024

Furthermore, Cameron highlighted the need for IPID to conclude the investigation to ensure effective prosecution of the matter.

“While the officer has been arrested and is now out on bail, the completion of the investigation is critical to ensure that effective prosecution happens,” he said.

Regarding allegations of criminality and mismanagement at the the academy, Cameron said he was assured by Mchunu that the allegations are being investigated and feedback will be provided in due course.

“It is unacceptable that those in position of authority can abuse financial resources and trainees and every effort must be made to hold those in power accountable,” Cameron said.

[email protected]

IOL news