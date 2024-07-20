Four arrested after illicit drug lab worth R2 billion discovered in Limpopo

Four suspects were arrested and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs as well as crystal meth worth R2 billion were recovered in an operation by the Hawks and SAPS. Picture: Supplied

Four suspects have been arrested and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs as well as crystal meth worth R2 billion were recovered in an operation by the Hawks and SAPS. Picture: Supplied

Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, on Saturday welcomed the arrest of four people after a drug lab was discovered in Groblersdal by a joint team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo.

“It is reported that the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm, which was then operationalised and the multi-disciplinary team pounced,” police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mokgotsi and Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

They said four structures on the property were searched and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.

“In the continuing war against drugs by the Hawks, four suspects including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals were arrested on July 19 in an intelligence driven operation by members of Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team at a farm in Groblersdal where a multi million clandestine laboratory was discovered.”

Since the start of the year, the Hawks uncovered 10 clandestine drug laboratories and made 34 arrests, they said.

As the investigation continues, the arrested suspects expected to make their first appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on the July 22.

The four suspects will be facing charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

The Hawks have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects being arrested.

