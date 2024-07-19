Western Cape provincial commissioner welcomes hefty sentences for Worcester robbers

In a significant ruling, the Worcester Regional Court has imposed hefty sentences on five men involved in a brazen armed robbery in Zwelethemba, Worcester.

The men, Phikolomzi Mpafa, 29, Wiseman Tulisile Tsehlana, 49, Bongani Ngubo, 27, Phello Hugh Monyake, 49, and Eliah Mzolisi Mpiti, 54, were sentenced to a collective 545 years in prison for their roles in the 2018 heist.

The incident occurred in May 2018, when the robbers, part of a 10-man gang, stormed into a liquor store, forcing the staff to open the safe and seizing an undisclosed amount of cash.

They also targeted cash-in-transit security guards, attempting unsuccessfully to access their armoured vehicle. The robbers disarmed the guards and fled in a Toyota Quantum minibus, which was later found at another crime scene in Worcester.

SAPS members promptly responded, engaging in a shootout with the suspects when they tried to intercept the fleeing vehicle. The confrontation resulted in two suspects being shot and wounded, and two others arrested.

The other robbers managed to escape in a hijacked Audi Q7. Police recovered significant evidence, including two AK47 rifles, an Uzzi firearm, two pistols (one belonging to the cash-in-transit guards), and some of the stolen cash.

On July 15, the court handed down sentences for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, possession of prohibited firearms, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mpafa, Tsehlana, and Monyake each received 105 years, while Ngubo was sentenced to 120 years, and Mpiti to 110 years. The sentences will run concurrently as per Section 280 (2) of the CPA, Act 51 of 1977.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (advocate) Thembisile Patekile, welcomed the sentences, emphasising the commitment of the SAPS to bring violent criminals to justice.

IOL News