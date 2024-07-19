WATCH: Hawks take over investigation following assassination attempt on Sars advocate Coreth Naude

The Hawks are probing the motive behind an attempted assassination on Sars advocate, Coreth Naude Picture: Supplied

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) has taken over the investigation involving an assassination attempt on an advocate in Durban on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing at the KwaZulu-Natal police headquarters, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said a case has been registered and the docket was transferred to the Hawks.

IOL reported that a woman, later identified as Advocate Coreth Naude, sustained gunshot wounds when suspects fired at the vehicle she was travelling in.

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection Services said members were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out. He added that a vehicle was entering a parking lot at a local hotel, when gunmen opened fire at them from a nearby vehicle.

“They fired and the passenger was wounded. Suspects then fled in a silver Toyota Corolla. KZNVIP Medics together with Netcare911 and IPSS Medical Rescue were on scene and worked to stabilise the critically injured patient before rushing them to a medical facility for further care,” Naidoo said.

Mkhwanazi thanked the private security officials who were in the immediate vicinity and were able to attend the scene.

“We don’t know the reason for the hit. As the police, we decided to hand the docket to the DPCI to investigate,” he said.

He added that police are working alongside the team to find the shooters.

“We cannot speculate the cause. We cannot accuse anyone for now. We know they are here working and pursuing those evading the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and we are going to make sure those who are responsible for the attempt face the full might of the law,” Mkhwanazi said.

Meanwhile, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has condemned the attack.

"This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of the court to abandon the vital work they are performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system. It undermines the authority of the State,“ he said.

Kieswetter added that acts such as these and those who perpetrate it, must be resisted and defeated by all those working towards the betterment of the country.

“Sars calls on our law enforcement agencies to act with speed in pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take the life of Advocate Naude,” he said.

“Sars wishes Advocate Naude a speedy recovery and wishes her family well. We will not be intimidated by such acts of crime and cowardice.”

