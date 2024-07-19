Two years in jail or R20,000 fine for Western Cape drug trafficker

A Western Cape drug trafficker has been sentenced to four years in prison or R40,000 fine, with half of the fine or prison sentence suspended for five years..

Senyane Morokapula Rangaka, 41, was sentenced in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Thursday. He received a sentence of R40,000 or four years’ imprisonment, with R20,000 or two years of the term suspended for five years.

The court has declared him unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

The case against Rangaka began in April 2021 when members of the Public Order Police (POPS) and Crime Intelligence acted on information about a possible stolen vehicle and unlicensed firearms at Vredelust farm in Kraaifontein.

During the search, authorities discovered a large quantity of cannabis valued at R486,200. No firearms or stolen vehicles were found, but Rangaka and Rae-Leigh Lauren Adonis, 39, were arrested and charged.

The case was handed over to the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) team for further investigation. Rangaka eventually pleaded guilty, leading to his sentencing. The charges against Adonis were withdrawn.

Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said, "This sentence serves as a reminder that drug trafficking is a serious offense with severe consequences. The Hawks will continue to pursue and bring to justice those involved in such illegal activities."

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) remains committed to tackling drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

IOL