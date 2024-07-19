Tanzanian national busted with drugs worth R340,000 in George, Western Cape

Western Cape police arrested a 55-year-old Tanzanian after he was allegedly found carrying drugs worth R340,000 on the N2 highway at the entrance to George. Picture: Supplied

Western Cape police arrested a 55-year-old Tanzanian after he was allegedly found carrying drugs worth R340,000 on the N2 highway at the entrance to George.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Spies said this was after the Garden Route District Crime Combating Team and Flying Squad members responded to information about a blue Lexus vehicle with Gauteng Province registration plates enroute from the Eastern Cape with drugs on board.

“The team deployed themselves along the highway and spotted the vehicle entering the coastal town. They brought the vehicle to a halt and a search ensued when a plastic bag containing 979 grams of tik was found stashed under the passenger seat.

“The vigilant members confiscated the find and arrested the driver for dealing in drugs. Police also seized the vehicle,’’ Spies said.

Spies added that preliminary investigation indicate that the drugs were destined for delivery in George.

He said the Tanzanian national appeared in George Magistrates' Court on Friday.

In another matter, Spies said the same team raided a house at Vuyani Ncamazana Street, Lawaaikamp near Conville in George and allegedly found 564 mandrax tablets and 66 grams of tik estimated at R66,000.

“Police confiscated the drugs and arrested a 39-year-old man also on a charge of dealing in drugs,” Spies said.

