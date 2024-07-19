Life imprisonment for KZN man who bashed his partner’s head against a brick wall, killing her

A Durban man who killed his partner by bashing her head repeatedly against a brick wall has been jailed. Picture: Pixabay

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who violently killed his partner in 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Mxolisi Mvula was found guilty of repeatedly bashing his partner’s head against a wall leading to her death.

The incident took place in the Lindelani area of Ntuzuma.

Explaining the merits of the case the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mvula was in a domestic relationship with the deceased and on the day of the incident they argued in the presence of their mutual friend.

“He then asked the deceased to go outside with him where he assaulted her several times by bashing her head into a brick wall,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“When she fell to the ground, he continued to assault her until she lost consciousness and subsequently died. Their friend witnessed the entire incident, but Mvula threatened to assault her as well, should she intervene.”

Ramkisson-Kara said Mvula then fled the scene and was later arrested in the Bergville area.

During court proceedings State Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh presented a victim impact statement from the deceased’s mother which read:

“The passing of my daughter was horrific, it is something I will never forget. It broke me and no one will ever take her place in my heart. The accused and the deceased never had a healthy relationship. They were always fighting.”

Ramkisson-Kara said in addition to a life sentence the court declared that Mvula is unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this successful prosecution. We commend the effective working relationship between the police and the prosecution. The National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 calls for safer communities, and successful prosecutions such as this is response to that call,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

IOL