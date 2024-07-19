Four arrested after tribal authority vehicle used in Mpumalanga business robbery

Four suspects have appeared before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court in connection with a business robbery. Picture: SAPS

Four suspects - Mthokozisi Nkosi, 32, Manqoba Malaza, 28, Thando Malaza, 23, and Penuel Masina, 20, were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court in connection with a business robbery.

The four were arrested shortly after a business robbery was reported in Nhlazatshe on Wednesday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

He said police immediately responded, and a white Toyota Fortuner matching the description of the gateway vehicle was spotted.

“The vehicle with four occupants was stopped and searched. During the search, police recovered groceries, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a 9mm Parabellum pistol. Preliminary investigation revealed that the items recovered were stolen during the robbery,” said Nkosi.

Four suspects have appeared before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court in connection with a business robbery. Picture: SAPS

Investigations further revealed that the recovered firearm was robbed from a police officer in November 2023.

Police also discovered that the Toyota Fortuner used in the robbery is registered under a tribal authority.

The four occupants of the vehicle were all arrested and charged for business robbery, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Nkosi said police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges, pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the arrest of the robbery suspects. He also saluted police officers for their swift response.

“These are serious cases. We are going to make sure that an intense investigation is conducted,” he said.

Earlier this year, IOL reported that five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun battle with police in Mpumalanga. The shootout took place in Tasbet Park, Witbank.

At the time, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received information that cash-in-transit robbery suspects were driving to Mpumalanga, and more information came in about an attempted robbery that had just occurred in Witbank.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied

“The team followed the suspects to a safe house at Tasbet Park. While approaching the house, the suspects who were already dispersing, driving in a Toyota Quantum, saw the police and started shooting.

“Police and private security officers retaliated and five suspects were declared dead in the scene, eight others were arrested, while about nine managed to flee the scene,” said Masondo.

IOL