Five balaclava-clad criminals kidnap Gqeberha man outside his workplace

Calvin Naidoo Calvin Naidoo, a businessman from the Eastern Cape was kidnapped on Friday morning.

Police are searching for a 51-year-old Gqeberha man who was kidnapped outside his place of work on Friday morning.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sandra van Rensburg said that according to information, the victim, Calvin Naidoo, stopped at his workplace at around 6am when he came under attack.

“The victim was travelling on Lindsey Road in Korsten when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

“Another bakkie stopped behind him, and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle.

“They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off.”

Police said the suspects left the Nissan NP200 and the white Mercedes-Benz at the scene.

“Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the Nissan NP200 was reported hijacked in Motherwell during June 2024.”

Van Rensburg said at this stage the motive for the kidnapping is unclear, and a police investigation is under way.

A case of kidnapping has been opened at Algoa Park SAPS.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Naidoo to contact SAPS Algoa Park Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083 243 4567 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

Recent statistics showed an alarmingly high number of kidnappings in South Africa.

A seasoned investigator, Calvin Rafadi told IOL that kidnappings have become a way of making serious money.

