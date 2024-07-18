Volkswagen SA fleet administrator sentenced to 15 years for fraud and corruption

A former fleet administrator at VW has been jailed for fraud and corruption. Picture: Pixabay

A former fleet administrator at Volkswagen South Africa, found guilty of fraud and corruption amounting to R12 million, has been jailed to 15 years, part of which is suspended.

Christo de Jager, 61, was sentenced in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the court sentenced De Jager to five years for fraud and 10 years for corruption, with the latter wholly suspended for five years.

He will serve an effective five years in jail.

“De Jager, a former Fleet Administrator at Volkswagen South Africa (Pty) Limited (VWSA), was sentenced for his role in a fraud scheme that siphoned over R12 million from the company,” said Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

He further explained that De Jager was the facilitator of the fraud and used his position to approve and refer fraudulent invoices for payment.

“Abusing the trust placed in him as a senior employee responsible for managing VWSA's fleet of vehicles.”

The company was based in Kariega.

The NPA said that the court found that he collaborated with Auto Trust Body Repairs, in a series of fraudulent activities over the period spanning from November 2014 to April 2021.

“These invoices purportedly detailed repair work on VWSA fleet vehicles, despite many vehicles either not requiring repairs, being repaired by another service provider, having not sustained any recorded damage, or related to vehicles which were not owned by VWSA.”

The court further found that Auto Trust, in collusion with De Jager, issued 594 false invoices totalling over R12 million.

“These invoices were paid into Auto Trust's account based on misrepresented claims of repair work. He received illicit payments as gratifications in trenches of R5,000, R10,000 and R20,000. Internal and police investigations played a crucial role in uncovering the fraud.”

During the trial, De Jager pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court acknowledged the substantial financial harm caused to VWSA due to his fraudulent actions.

The NPA said that Magistrate Lionel Lindoor during sentencing said: “Our justice system must remain vigilant in upholding the principle of equality before the law, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of socio-economic status, receive a fair and impartial trial.”

The NPA said this judgment serves as a stern warning against corruption and fraudulent practices within corporate environments.

“Emphasising the importance of ethical conduct and transparency. Serious commercial crimes threaten the economic stability of the country hence the NPA will channel all its resources to ensure that we adopt an aggressive stance in prosecuting them,” said Tyali.

IOL News