Security guard shot dead as robbers raid Musina emergency medical services centre

A 30-year-old security officer was fatally shot while he was on duty at the Musina emergency medical services (EMS) premises in Limpopo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, at around 3am, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The police were were alerted to the shooting incident, and on their arrival, they were shown the 30-year-old man, lying in a pool of blood.

“The members of the EMS were summoned to the scene for medical assistance but the victim was certified dead on their arrival,” said Ledwaba.

Police reports at this stage show that the 30-year-old and his colleague, a 36-year-old woman were performing guard duties at the premises when two unknown men, the assailants, suddenly entered the gate.

“One suspect was in possession of a firearm and they started demanding firearms from the deceased who was sitting outside the guard room, while his female colleague was seated inside at the passage,” said Ledwaba.

“The deceased told them that the firearms are stored in a safe situated in the main building and they took him to the building, without noticing his female colleague who was hiding.”

After a few minutes, the woman security guard who was hiding, suddenly heard her co-worker screaming for help and a gunshot was heard.

Following the gunshot sound, the assailants fled the scene on foot. They took the cellphone of the murdered guard.

The woman security guard later came back to the main building, accompanied by some individuals she asked for help.

Police said the deceased was identified as Lutendo Mbedzi, a resident of Tshakhuma location under the Thohoyandou policing area.

“A massive manhunt of the two male suspects has been activated,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information that can assist with investigations should urgently contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sadness Tshilwane on 079 8757 981 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or My SAPS App.”

Police investigations are continuing.

