Sars advocate wounded in uMhlanga shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting in Durban's uMhlanga area on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

A woman was wounded in a shooting in Durban’s uMhlanga area on Thursday afternoon. The woman is believed to be a well-known senior advocate for the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection Services said members were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out.

“Officers responded swiftly to the scene and assessed the patient. It is alleged that a vehicle was entering a parking lot at a local hotel, when gunmen opened fire at them from a nearby vehicle.

“They fired and the passenger was wounded. Suspects then fled in a silver Toyota Corolla. KZNVIP Medics together with Netcare911 and IPSS Medical Rescue were on scene and worked to stabilise the critically injured patient before rushing them to a medical facility for further care,” Naidoo said.

A woman was wounded in a shooting in Durban’s uMhlanga area on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

He said that police were also on scene and investigations were under way.

The shooting comes a day after four suspected hitmen, linked to the construction mafia, were killed in a shootout with police in Sydenham on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said officers from a multidisciplinary team intercepted the suspects on Moses Kotane Road and instructed them to stop their vehicle.

“The driver defied police instructions and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire towards the police as they sped off. A shootout ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed against the wall at the corner of Moses Kotane and Barns road.

“All four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The fifth suspect got out of a moving vehicle and was shot and injured,” he said.

Netshiunda said during their interception, police learnt that the suspects were enroute to execute a hit on a man and two of his bodyguards. The suspects were also wanted for murders of people mostly involved in the construction industry.

IOL News