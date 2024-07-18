NATJOINTS gears up for full force deployment to safeguard Opening of Parliament Address

The Opening of Parliament is expected to take place on Thursday at 7pm. Picture: Parliament Facebook page

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says it’s ready to safeguard the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Thursday.

Addressing the media at a briefing this week, the NATJOINTS commanders said they are confident officers will be able to manage the event without disruptions following on from the success of the 2024 national and provincial elections, the first sitting of the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures, as well as the Presidential Inauguration.

"It is worth noting that throughout the policing of all these events, stability prevailed throughout the country and no major incidents and no disruptions were reported," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

She said just like many other major events that have taken place without disruptions or incidents in the City of Cape Town this year alone, the NATJOINTS is confident that the OPA will take place in a safe and secure environment.

Restricted entry

Mathe warned that only those who are accredited and authorised to be around the City Hall will be allowed in and around the venue.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law," Mathe said.

She added that those who wish to protest, are urged to do so peacefully and must at all times consider the applicable laws of the country.

"To this end, high density operations under Operation Shanela are continuing through increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted.

“Stabilising operations and deployment of members at crime hotspots to ensure heightened integrated crime prevention operations are also under way," Mathe said.

No fly zone

Mathe said a Notice To All Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within five nautical miles and twelve thousand feet above sea level to the City Hall.

"All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no drone zone. Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Central Airspace management. Transgressors will be dealt with," Mathe said.

Road closures

The City of Cape Town has released the road closures for the opening of Parliament set to take place on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

These road closures are in place for the Opening of Parliament. Photo: CoCT

