Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s brother in Limpopo, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man for murder in Monsterlus after a fatal cellphone fight.

A fight over a cellphone turned deadly in Silahliwe village, Monsterlus, when a 30-year-old man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his girlfriend's brother.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Hlogotlou, Sekhukhune District, arrested a 32-year-old man on Monday, July 15, in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 7. The victim, identified as the boyfriend of the suspect’s sister, attempted to forcibly take her cellphone. The suspect, the woman's brother, refused to hand over the phone, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

"During the fight, the deceased allegedly hit the suspect with an empty beer bottle on the head, and the suspect retaliated by stabbing the 30-year-old victim with a sharp object on the forehead.

“The victim collapsed and became unconscious,“ said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Both men were rushed to a local clinic for treatment. The victim was later transferred to Polokwane Provincial Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, while the suspect was treated and discharged.

"On Monday, July 15 , at about 9am, police were informed that the 30-year-old victim died due to his injuries while admitted in hospital," Ledwaba confirmed.

Police launched an immediate manhunt for the suspect, who was subsequently arrested while working at a construction site in Silahliwe village on the same day.

"The swift arrest of the suspect was crucial in ensuring justice for the victim," said Ledwaba.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 17, facing a charge of murder.

