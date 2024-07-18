LOOK: Group sentenced to a combined 545 years imprisonment for violent crimes in Worcester

These five men are going to jail for violent crimes. Pictures: Supplied

Five men facing an array of charges in the Worcester Regional Court in the Western Cape were sentenced to over 500 years imprisonment combined.

Phikolomzi Mpafa, 29, Wiseman Tulisile Tshelana, 49, Bogani Ngubo, 47, Phello Hugh Monyake, 49, and Elia Mzolisi Mpiti, 54, were convicted on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of ammunition.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the men were sentenced for a crime committed in 2018 in Worcester.

“In May 2018, approximately 10 suspects entered the premises at the Italian Liquor Store in Zwelethemba, Worcester. They forced the staff to open the safe and robbed cash to the amount of R30,000 at gunpoint. Subsequently, the same suspects forced the guards of Fidelity Cash Solution to open the armoured vehicle but were unsuccessful.

“In the process, they managed to disarm the crewman of his service pistol and fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum minibus. When they were cornered by police, there was an exchange of gunfire which resulted in three suspects being wounded and two arrested. Two AK47 rifles, a Uzzi rifle and two pistols were recovered, of which one belonged to the crewman. The cash amount of R30,000 was also recovered,” Vukubi said.

Phikolomzi Mpafa was sentenced to 105 years imprisonment. Wiseman Tulisile Tsehlana was sentenced to 105 years imprisonment. Bongani Ngubo was sentenced to 120 years imprisonment. Phello Hugh Monyake was sentenced to 105 years imprisonment, and Eliah Mzolisi Mpiti was sentenced to 110 years imprisonment.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

They will effectively serve 15 years of direct imprisonment.

Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato commended the collaborative work between the members of the National Priority Violent Crime, Worcester Visible Policing, Crime Intelligence (CI), Local Criminal Record Centre and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile also welcomed the sentencing.

