Karoo Hoogland Municipality former manager found guilty of paying himself a performance bonus

The former acting manager of Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape has been found guilty of theft and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Louis Nothnagel, 62, was convicted and sentenced in the Kimberley Commercial Crimes Court this week.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said Nothnagel was found guilty of paying himself a performance bonus while at the municipality, without the necessary approvals.

Arina Botha, 52, the wife of the deceased CFO Marius Botha, was found guilty for money laundering.

Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said the CFO was charged alongside Nothnagel, but died during the trial.

“The deputy CFO, Jacobus van Schalkwyk, 62, was not found guilty on all charges against him.”

Thebe said the matter was adjourned to October 1 for sentencing proceedings to begin.

The accused’s bail was extended.

In a similar case, a former municipal clerk found guilty of theft and fraud was jailed to an effective five years.

Ntombozuko Mgoqi, 43, was convicted and sentenced in the Peddie Regional Court in the Eastern Cape in April this year.

She was found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally colluding with a colleague to manipulate the system to increase their salaries without the employer’s authorisation.

The Ngqushwa Local Municipality was prejudiced by an amount of R200,000.

IOL News