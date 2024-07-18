Driver granted R20,000 bail after horrific crash which killed 11 Gauteng learners

Gert Laurence van Emmens was released on R20,000 bail after he was charged with culpable homicide following the horrific crash where 11 learners were killed in Gauteng.

The Fochville Magistrate’s Court has released 55-year-old Gert Laurence van Emmens on R20,000 bail after he was charged with culpable homicide following the horrific crash where 11 learners were killed in Gauteng.

IOL reported last week that the crash claimed the lives of 11 learners and their scholar transport driver, sending shock waves through Gauteng. The learners were from Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.

Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said van Emmens was released on stringent bail conditions which include handing over his passport to the investigating officer.

The court also ordered Van Emmens to avoid interfering directly or indirectly with witnesses.

Cousins Hlompho Hlalele, Reneilwe Hlalele, Thato Hlalele and Sihle Hlalele were among the learners killed in the crash. File Picture: Supplied

“He is facing charges of 12 counts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless and or negligent driving alternatively inconsiderate driving,” Mahanjana said.

On July 10, the NPA said Van Emmens was driving a Ford Ranger bakkie along JB Marx Road in Fochville, when he allegedly collided with a minibus taxi transporting school kids.

“The accident resulted in the death of 11 children and the driver of the minibus,” Mahanjana said.

In court, the matter was postponed to October 15 for further investigations.

Last week, IOL reported that Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane had expressed shock on hearing about the horrific crash.

“It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire. This horrific accident is alleged to have occurred around 6.45am. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident,” Chiloane said.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Media

The Department of Education dispatched its psycho-social support team to the schools to provide immediate support and to work closely with the schools and affected families.

Counselling services have also been availed to learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of the tragedy.

Seven other learners were receiving medical treatment.

