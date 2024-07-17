WATCH: Four suspects killed in Durban were on their way to execute a hit on a man and his bodyguards

Four men allegedly linked to cash-in-transit heists and murders, mostly in the construction industry, have been killed in Overport. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Four suspects allegedly linked to cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and murders, mostly in the construction industry, have been killed in a shootout with police.

The incident took place on Moses Kotane Road in Overport on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspects where allegedly on their way to execute a hit on a man and his two body guards, when officers intercepted their vehicle.

One suspect was injured and has been arrested.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team comprising of the Directorate for Priority Crimes provincial tracking team and anti-gang unit, as well as Tactical Response Team and Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit, operationalised intelligence about the suspects who were wanted for various violent crimes, including cash in transit robberies and murders.

“Police intercepted the suspects on Moses Kotane Road and instructed them to stop.

“The driver defied police instructions and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire towards the police as they sped off.

“A shootout ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed against a wall at the corner of Moses Kotane and Barns Road.

“All four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

“The fifth suspect got out of a moving vehicle and was shot and injured.

“He was found in possession of a firearm and was arrested.”

Moses Kotane Road has been closed to traffic. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Netshiunda said the number of firearms found inside the vehicle will be confirmed once the search is completed.

“Although police can confirm that one the firearms found inside the vehicle is a police issued pistol.”

The suspects’ vehicle. Picture: SAPS

He said information at police disposal was that the suspects were en route to execute a hit on a man and two of his bodyguards.

“The suspects were also wanted for murders of people mostly involved in the construction industry.”

IOL News