Son smears himself with own faeces to avoid appearing in court for allegedly killing father

A 24-year-old man, arrested for fatally stabbing his father at their home in Kamhlushwa, Mpumalanga, smeared his own faeces on himself to avoid appearing in court.

Tsepo Dlamini was expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Monday on murder charges, however when officials went to collect him for his appearance, they found he had covered himself in his own faeces.

The matter was postponed. He is expected to appear in person on Tuesday.

IOL previously reported that Dlamini allegedly stabbed his 62-year-old father to death following an argument at the weekend.

At the time, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said the two men resolved the argument however, later when the elderly man returned from church, Dlamini allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times.

The older man tried to escape but he tripped and fell a few steps from the house.

Emergency officials arrived at the home and certified the elderly man dead.

"People who saw the bleeding father raised an alarm, and the community members managed to apprehend the suspect and summoned the police," he said.

Dlamini is believed to have stabbed himself several times.

