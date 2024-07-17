SIU gets green light to probe allegations of street lights contract irregularities at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit it set to probe allegations of maladministration at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Picture: Mujahid Safodien and Neo Ntsoma

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the green light to probe allegations of serious maladministration at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM) relating to a contract for street lights and flood lights.

The SIU stated that the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between November 1, 2020 and July 12, 2024.

The SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago explained that proclamation 170 of 2024 authorises the SIU to probe procurement and contracting for goods and services by or on behalf of the municipality to supply, deliver and off-load LED street lighting and flood lighting luminaires, and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure incurred by NMBMM or the State,” Kganyago said.

“The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of NMBMM, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.”

He said in addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

The SIU will then then refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

