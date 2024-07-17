Police Stabilisation Team makes headway in Tshwane district

The Stabilisation Team deployed in the Tshwane district has made significant progress in its mission to combat crime the north of the city. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

In a concerted effort to reduce crime in the northern part of Pretoria, the Stabilisation Team has been deployed to the Tshwane District.

This initiative comes in response to a spike in criminal activities in the area, with a particular focus on police stations in Soshanguve, Rietgat, Loate, Mabopane, and Akasia.

Since its deployment from June 9 to July 14, the Stabilisation Team has made significant strides, arresting 51 suspects for various offences.

During this period, they recovered 26 stolen or hijacked vehicles and seized seven unlicensed firearms.

The Stabilisation Team was officially launched by the Ministry of Police on May 14, and introduced to the affected communities.

The team is a comprehensive unit composed of members from Crime Intelligence, Visible Policing, Detectives, the Flying Squad, and the K9 unit.

Additionally, the team is bolstered by the Tshwane Metro Police, Gauteng Traffic and Traffic Wardens, private security firms, and the Community Policing Forum.

These efforts are further supported by specialised units of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), National Intervention Unit (NIU), Public Order Policing (POP), and drone units.

"The operations will continue until the situation in the affected areas returns to normal and crimes related to road spiking, robberies associated with online shopping and drugs, car jacking, as well as theft of motor vehicles, have been stabilised," said the SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

The SAPS relies on public assistance, so if you have information about any criminal activity or suspects, contact the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

IOL News