Police seize drugs worth R20,000 and unlicensed firearm from teacher’s vehicle in Polokwane CBD

A 33-year-old male teacher was arrested for allegedly driving around Polokwane CBD and selling drugs. Police found him in possession of drugs worth R20,000, along with an unlicensed firearm containing live ammunition discovered in his vehicle.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on Tuesday, while patrolling the Capricorn District hotspots with the Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad the police received a tip-off about man allegedly driving in the Polokwane Central Business District (CBD) selling from his vehicle.

“At about 1pm, police received information about a silver VW Polo motor vehicle suspected to be distributing and selling drugs in Polokwane CBD.”

Ledwaba said that additional police were promptly summoned to the area. Upon arrival, they immediately began searching for the vehicle of the suspect and successfully located it, and tactically foiled his escape at General Piet Joubert and Rissik streets.

He said following that, the 33 year-old male teacher was nabbed for dealing, possession of drugs and an unlicensed firearm containing live ammunition.

“The motor vehicle with one occupant was searched and police discovered money, drugs with an estimated street value of R20,000 together with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition concealed inside it.”

The police shared a picture revealing cash notes, coins, drugs packaged inside a plastic, as well as a firearm and six rounds of live ammunition captured on the floor, which were discovered inside the suspect's vehicle.

Ledwaba said that after the suspect was arrested at the scene, his vehicle, which was used in the commission of the crime, was impounded.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the men and women in blue for their continued effort to combat drug-related crimes in the province.

“Such educators who are in drugs cannot be entrusted with the education of our children, we call for the Department to take harsh measures and remove such from the system and its payroll,” Hadebe said.

Ledwaba said that police investigations are ongoing, and the 33-year-old suspect is expected to soon appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, for charges of drug dealing, drug possession, and possessing an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

It is not known at which government high school or primary school the teacher is employed.

IOL