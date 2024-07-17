Non-profit organisation assisting those affected by Cape Storm hijacked after feeding residents in Philippi

A local organisation that has stepped up to help those affected by the adverse weather conditions that hit Cape Town last week have become victims of crime.

The Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA) had been assisting the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management when members were hijacked on Sunday, July 14, in Brown’s Farm in Philippi.

The organisation said 10 gunmen accosted its team.

“Shortly after the team had delivered water and hot meals to 798 people in the area, 10 gunmen surrounded the team and held them at gunpoint, while the vehicle was stolen. Thankfully, no staff or volunteers were physically harmed during the incident.

Volunteers of Islamic Relief South Africa were hijacked at the weekend while serving the community in Philippi. Photo: IRSA

“IRSA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their swift action in retrieving the vehicle, which was found stripped in Nyanga, and for providing a law enforcement escort, which allowed the organisation to continue its vital work,” the organisation said.

Staff are receiving counselling after the ordeal.

IRSA said it will be working more closely with the SAPS when delivering aid to communities affected by the storm.

Despite the challenges, the organisation has provided emergency support to more than 10,000 people affected by the storm to date across 25 affected areas.

However, with more than 100,000 people in over 33,000 housing structures impacted and more inclement weather forecast in the coming days, the organisation said it is ramping up its efforts considerably.

IRSA sincerely thanked members of the public who supported its disaster relief efforts. Monetary donations can be made via its website (www.islamic-relief.org.za), and go towards providing hot meals, clean water, sandbags, mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, and other essentials to those in need, particularly in informal settlements. The organisation also welcomes donations in kind, which can be dropped off at its office at 396 Imam Haron Road, in Lansdowne, Cape Town.

