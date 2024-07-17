Murder-accused celebrity troll Musa Khawula arrested in Cape court

Musa Khawula, the well-known blogger and celebrity troll, was arrested last Tuesday in the Western Cape after appearing in Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court, where he is accused of murder.

Khawula appeared in court in relation to the March 2022 murder of his then boyfriend Wandile Khambule. Khambule was stabbed to death at his Goud Street, Ongegund home on March 4, 2022.

Khawula admitted to stabbing and killing Khambule on his YouTube channel during an interview with the cast of “My Body Works for Me,” but he said he had been defending himself.

Eric Ntabazalila, the Western Cape regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), confirmed Khawula’s arrest.

He said Khawula had appeared in court last Tuesday on the murder case. He was later arrested on an unrelated matter.

“During his appearance, the court was informed by the sheriff that there was a warrant for Khawula’s arrest for a civil case in Gauteng. This arrest has nothing to do with the murder case,” said Ntabazalila.

Khawula’s murder case has been postponed until August 7.

On the latest arrest, it was not known why he had been arrested, but Khawula has been the subject of a civil lawsuit with Nozuko Mbalula, the wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula posted the court order on his X account at the end of May.

In the matter between: Nozuko Mbalula ,Michelle Perrow and Musa Khawula. pic.twitter.com/CHpfeMsvko — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2024

In that court order, Khawula is ordered to retract defamatory and false statements that said Mrs Mbalula and her associates paid bribes to secure a multi-million tender.

The order also awarded costs to Mbalula and barred Khawula from making any statements that implied Mrs Mbalula and her associates were involved in fraud and corruption.

Khawula, known for his dramatic celebrity gossip and trolling, has been unusually silent on social media since his arrest last Tuesday

