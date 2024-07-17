KZN farmer stumbles across human legs protruding from bush, alerts authorities

The body of a woman was found dumped on a farm on the KZN North Coast. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

A woman’s body was found dumped in a sugar cane field on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast late on Tuesday evening.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the victim was partially naked and her hands bound.

“Our control rooms received a call for assistance from a farmer in the area reporting that while patrolling his farm, a pair of human legs was seen protruding from a bush.”

He said officers arrived in Canelands just after 10pm.

“On arrival at scene they found the body of a female lying off a dirt road.

“Upon closer inspection, officers found her lying face up with her hands bound. She was attired in a short black night dress.

“Her body was partly wrapped in blankets. Officers found that she had suffered bodily injuries.”

He said while the victim has not been identified, it is believed she could be a woman that was reported missing from the Eastern Cape.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Verulam are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which the body of a woman was found with what looked like assault injuries on her body.

In a similar incident, police are investigating a case of murder after a decomposed woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Mtwalume in October 2022.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the body of a woman believed to be in her forties was found by workers who were busy digging next to the road on the R102 in Mtwalume.

The body had been wrapped in a blanket.

