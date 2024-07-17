JUST IN: Four suspected criminals killed in shootout with KZN police

Four suspected criminals have been killed in a shootout with police on Sparks Road. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Four suspected criminals have been killed in a shootout with police in Overport, Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

The crime scene was still active at 2.30pm.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said suspects were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police on Moses Kotane Road (formerly known as Sparks Road).

“One suspect was also shot and is critically injured.”

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting incident between alleged criminals and police.

“Paramedics can confirm that four people have been declared deceased on scene and a fifth one is being attended to by paramedics.

“This is an active crime scene and Sparks Road has been closed off from both directions, from Randles Road until Locksley Drive.

“I would advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs.”