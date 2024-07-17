Fast and furious: VW Golf 5 driver arrested for clocking 199km/h, released by police on bail

The 40-year-old man, driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested for speeding in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

A 40-year-old driver has been arrested in Mpumalanga for excessive speeding, after he clocked 199 kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, security and Liaison’s Traffic Intervention Unit (TIU) arrested the man on Tuesday.

“The offender, who was driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road at about 5pm. He was driving at 199 km/h on a 100 km/h zone,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga traffic authorities.

The driver was taken to Ngodwana police station, and was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The police released the motorist on bail.

The 40-year-old man, driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested for speeding in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

“He was granted bail amounting to R2,000 and will soon appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court,” said Mmusi.

Meanwhile, MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison in Mpumalanga, Jackie Macie has praised the traffic officers who intercepted the driver, saying that this will be a lesson to other motorists who break the law.

“We must not hesitate to punish motorists who think they can drive as they please while putting the lives of other people in danger,” said Macie.

“We believe that the arrest will send a strong message to those who disregard the rules of the road and also disobey law enforcement officers.”

The MEC also encouraged traffic officers to always do their work earnestly and to arrest any motorist who offers them bribes.

The 40-year-old man, driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested for speeding in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

Last year, IOL reported that the Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit had arrested a 36-year-old driver after she clocked 220km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h along the N4 East freeway.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane said the woman was driving a red Volkswagen Golf 7 when she was identified by the high-speed unit which conducts operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways.

IOL