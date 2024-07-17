Eastern Cape principal in trouble after learners, aged 6 and 9, beaten for allegedly stealing from school

A school principal has been implicated in the assault of two learners at an Eastern Cape primary school. Picture: Courtney Africa / Independent Media

An Eastern Cape primary school principal has been accused of assaulting two minor children after they allegedly stole items from the school during the July holidays.

Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape, Mali Mtima, said a dual investigation is under way by local police and the department’s internal structures following the incident involving the eQuleni Junior Primary School principal.

The children, aged six and nine-years-old are accused of stealing items from the school, including reams of A4 paper, a heater, a bin and a microwave. The learners are in Grade 1 and Grade 3.

Mtima said the department was informed after police arrived at the school to arrest the principal.

“We are meeting with school management, members of the School Governing Body, department officials as well as police and the local Community Policing Forum to establish the facts around this matter.

“Internal processes are also under way so not to interrupt learning at the school,” Mtima said.

He added that while there are allegations levelled against the principal, there are members of the CPF who claim that the he was not involved in assaulting the learners.

However, Mtima said this will all be verified at the meeting and subsequent investigations.

He added that the department is working to ensure that learning continues at the school to mitigate against any possible fallout within the community over the incident.

IOL News