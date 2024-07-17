‘Don’t do the Kardashian thing’: Investigator warns against flaunting on social media amid rampant crime

A seasoned investigator has warned community members to consider what they post on social media platforms, amid rising crime across South Africa. File Picture

As South Africa continues to experience an unrelenting spike in kidnappings, theft and hijackings, seasoned private investigator Mike Bolhuis has cautioned against the flaunting of wealth and assets on social media platforms.

IOL is running the scammer series on widespread swindlers, where numerous women across the country have been left destitute after their “boyfriends” rob them of huge amounts of money, including life savings.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, Bolhuis said before approaching a target physically, criminals spend considerable time studying and analysing information including what is posted on social media platforms.

“My advice to the public is the following – you need to be positively paranoid, you need to be paranoid, you need to be aware and awake especially if you have money or valuables. Secondly, don’t do the Kardashian thing and flash all your golden watches and beautiful cars,” he said.

Mike Bolhuis. File Picture

“Stay off social media. The first thing that the criminal wants, before he does any investigation is what you have on your phone. If I have your phone, I have your DNA, I have everything, I know where you are. Most people put everything on their phones, their banking apps, their gate motors, family holidays.”

He said criminals are heavily reliant on cyber information including what people share on their social media platforms unwittingly.

Once the criminals grab the victims, attack them and often with firearms, the perpetrators often transfer their victims’ money.

“They might keep you until they have everything and they might kill you afterwards, rape you or release you. That is how bad it is,” said Bolhuis.

He strongly advised against physically fighting the criminals in instances of robbery and hijackings.

Also, Bolhuis said every resident must make an effort to know the nearest police station, the officers stationed in the neighbourhood and the private security companies which they pay.

Police officers led by Colonel Kervin Solomons with private security members in Pretoria east. File Picture: SAPS

“It’s time that you know your police, and your security firm. So many people have a security firm but they have no clue who they are. You must meet and greet, you must visit, you must sit and talk. You must go to the police station, drink some coffee, have a chat, find out who is who, get the information. You have to have authorities that you can hold hands with,” he said.

While many rely on the private security companies, Bolhuis said in the unfortunate instance of crime, the police must be involved.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that police in North West have launched a manhunt for an audacious scammer who targeted a woman, who was a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS), pursued a romantic relationship with her, and later conned her of almost R3 million.

A North West-based police captain was swindled of her R3 million pension payout. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Media

During the romantic relationship, the Ugandan national pretended to be a medical doctor, and swindled the unsuspecting police captain, aged 53.

Responding to a query by IOL, North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the wanted man in his 30s was known as Kalvin Sofika by the police woman.

Police in North West have launched a manhunt after a woman, who was a police captain was conned of almost R3 million, allegedly by the man in the picture. Picture: SAPS

“The 53-year-old victim met the suspect who is a Ugandan national at a certain shopping complex in Rustenburg (around September last year). He introduced himself as a Dr Kalvin Sofika, and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect Kalvin Sofika who is in his late 30s, started dating,” said Mokgwabone.

“In the process of dating, Sofika asked the woman to take loans for him, which she did. He further convinced her to leave her job as a captain in the police service.”

The unwitting police captain resigned from her government job at the end of November last year, after the boyfriend convinced her that her that luck was following her.

Police said the love-struck woman was told that she does not have to work or depend on salary for her survival.

