Tsolo CIT heist: Suspect killed, four arrested, weapons and explosives seized

Rifles recovered in a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 near Tsolo in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SAPS

An alleged cash-in-transit robber was killed in a shootout with police and four others were arrested.

The incident took place in the Tsolo area in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police responded to reports of a CIT heist in progress on the N2 near Tsolo.

“Upon arrival on the scene, members attached to Tactical Response Team (TRT) received information that some suspects ran into the bushes.”

Mawisa said one suspect was nabbed in a Nissan NP200 that was abandoned by the other suspects. The bakkie had explosives which were seized by police.

Further investigation led police to different houses in the Tsolo area where they recovered four unlicensed firearms, four vehicles, explosives, 161 rifle cartridges and seven magazines.

“When the team left one of these houses, they spotted two suspicious males, and upon searching them, they found explosives and explosive devices and were immediately arrested.

“Within the vicinity of Sidwadweni, police also spotted other two males carrying a rifle and a bag and fled on foot. Police gave chase, and the suspect started to shoot at the police and during the shootout, one suspect suffered gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries, while the other suspect was arrested.

“On searching him, police recovered a bag that contained an assault rifle with ammunition.”

Police said they were still searching for six suspects.

The four suspects, aged between 33 and 55, are expected to appear in court on charges of attempted cash-in- transit robbery, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and attack on police.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended police officers for responding promptly.

“Police are always operational ready in preventing all criminal acts which endanger the safety of the community, and will pursue in ensuring that those responsible are facing the full might of the law.”

IOL News