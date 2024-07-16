Truck hijacking: Gun-toting robbers travelling in Ford Ranger shoot and kidnap driver

Suspects travelling in a Ford Ranger stopped a truck by firing shots at the driver. File Picture

Police have arrested one person and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, following a brazen hijacking of a truck in the Kariega area in the Eastern Cape.

Police said a 28-year-old suspect was expected to make his first appearance in court, following the hijacking incident that took place on the R75 near Joe Slovo on Friday.

“According to information, the victim was busy with deliveries in Kariega when his three crew members noticed a gold-coloured Ford Ranger driving next to them with three males on the back and two males in the front of the bakkie.

“The three males at the back were armed with firearms and pointed at the victim, and attempted to force him off the road.

“When he failed to stop, a shot was fired at him, which forced him to stop.”

Police said the truck driver was forced to the back of the truck.

“The three crew members were taken by the suspects in the Ford Ranger and later dropped off in Veeplaas.”

Police said that with the assistance of the members of the community, they reported the hijacking to their supervisor and the police.

“Two suspects drove off with the truck, and the driver’s cellphone was taken. Shortly after they drove off, they stopped the truck, and both suspects jumped out and ran away.”

Police said by this time police were already searching for the vehicle.

“They spotted it near Botha and Jansen streets. Two suspects managed to flee and the third was found with the driver’s cellphone and a jamming device.”

Police said on investigation, they discovered that there was nothing taken from the truck.

IOL News