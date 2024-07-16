‘They hit him with guns in his face’: Cops accused of brutality

A shocking video sparks anger as SAPS officers accused of using excessive force against a fisherman at Umkomaas Beach. Picture: Screenshot

‘OPPRESSIVE APARTHEID TACTICS’

A shocking video reveals SAPS officers using excessive force against a fisherman at Umkomaas Beach, sparking demands for an urgent investigation.

A disturbing video has emerged showing approximately eight SAPS officers assaulting a young fisherman at Umkomaas Beach, 45 minutes south of Durban.

The incident has prompted widespread outrage and demands for an immediate investigation into the officers' conduct.

The altercation reportedly began when the fisherman, Wesley George Naidoo, and his partner, Skye van Schalkwyk, were stopped by police.

Van Schalkwyk recounted the incident, saying: “I am the partner of the man in this video. We were both stopped by the policeman and were asked if we had any fish. I showed him our bucket, and it was empty.

“He asked my partner for his fishing license, and when he took his license out, they did not care to even look at the permit.

“They started pushing and pulling my partner, and then four or five of them started to hit him with their guns on his face and body,” Van Schalkwyk claimed.

Eyewitnesses claim the police used excessive force in apprehending Naidoo for allegedly catching more than the bag limit for shad.

Van Schalkwyk detailed further abuse, alleging that Naidoo was dragged and beaten in the police vehicle before being taken to the Umkomaas police station.

In response to the video, Visvin Reddy, a Member of Parliament from the MK Party, has demanded urgent attention from the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

“I insist that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) be tasked with investigating this incident thoroughly. If found guilty of using excessive force, those policemen must be suspended immediately,” Reddy stated.

Reddy compared the incident to oppressive tactics used during the apartheid era, questioning the priorities of the SAPS.

“The recent crime statistics released by the Minister of Police did not list the catching of shad as a priority crime. Why were over seven policemen, who could have been addressing serious issues like drugs, murder, and robbery, deployed to apprehend a fisherman?” Reddy asked.

The incident has raised significant concerns about police resource allocation and the treatment of ordinary citizens, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds. Reddy has called on the minister to address the situation urgently.

Meanwhile, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said SAPS was aware of the video and a case of assault was opened against the police.

IOL NEWS