Scammed: Manhunt after SAPS captain swindled of her R3 million pension by Ugandan ‘boyfriend’

Police in North West have launched a manhunt after a woman, who was a police captain was conned of almost R3 million, allegedly by the man in the picture. Picture: SAPS

Police in North West have launched a manhunt for an audacious scammer who targeted a woman, who was a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS), pursued a romantic relationship with her, and later conned her of almost R3 million.

During the romantic relationship, the Ugandan national pretended to be a medical doctor, and swindled the unsuspecting police captain, aged 53.

Responding to a query by IOL, North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the wanted man in his 30s was known as Kalvin Sofika by the police woman.

“The 53-year-old victim met the suspect who is a Ugandan national at a certain shopping complex in Rustenburg (around September last year). He introduced himself as a Dr Kalvin Sofika, and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect Kalvin Sofika who is in his late 30s, started dating,” said Mokgwabone.

Police in North West have launched a manhunt after a woman, who was a police captain was conned of almost R3 million, allegedly by the man in the picture. Picture: SAPS

“In the process of dating, Sofika asked the woman to take loans for him, which she did. He further convinced her to leave her job as a captain in the police service.”

The unwitting police captain resigned from her government job at the end of November last year, after the boyfriend convinced her that her that luck was following her.

Police said the love-struck woman was told that she does not have to work or depend on salary for her survival.

Police in North West have launched a manhunt after a woman, who was a police captain was conned of almost R3 million, allegedly by the man in the picture. Picture: SAPS

“The alleged boyfriend also took her to a traditional healer who confirmed to her that she needs to resign so that she can start making money,” said Mokgwabone.

“Due to that, the victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for the suspect, all amounting to R2.9 million.”

Police in North West said the matter is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made.

“It is apparent that the suspect relocated after the incident,” said Mokgwabone.

North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. Picture: SAPS

IOL is running a series on scammed women across South Africa, particularly in provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and now in the North West.

In May, IOL reported that a 44-year-old suspect, Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye, appeared before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after a member of the SAPS was scammed of her pension lump sum.

Yaye is behind bars, and is facing charges of fraud and theft.

At the time, Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged that Yaye and and his accomplice who is on the run defrauded a 54-year-old policewoman of a substantial amount of money.

Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye appeared before the Makhado Magistrate's Court, after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a police officer in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS

“The victim was an employee at Limpopo SAPS,” said Ledwaba.

“She was allegedly convinced by the suspect to resign from work and invest her payout money into a business venture. She eventually resigned, and after receiving her lump sum money, she allegedly withdrew an amount of R500,000 and gave (it to) the suspect who is currently on the run.”

The unsuspecting woman was further convinced to transfer another amount of money into the bank account of Yaye.

Speaking to IOL, one of South Africa’s leading anti-crime activists and Crime Watch presenter on eNCA, Yusuf Abramjee said the scams have become rampant across the country, and the criminals are becoming more and more creative.

One of South Africa’s leading anti-crime activists and Crime Watch presenter on eNCA, Yusuf Abramjee called for vigilance amid the rampant scams. File Picture: Supplied

“We are finding different forms of scams right from romantic scams to people selling goods on (Facebook) Marketplace scamming people, fake tenders and I can go on and on,” he said. “People must not be vulnerable. They need to take all the precautions.

“If it sound too good to be true, it probably is. Just be very, very cautious. Make sure that you do your homework before getting involved in any investments and that type of thing. South Africa is losing billions annually as a result of scams.

“The mere fact that people can be lured to cash up their pension money, losing their lifelong savings, again shows that these criminals will do whatever it takes to rob people of their hard-earned money. One needs to be very, very careful. White collar crime in South Africa is certainly on the increase and it is important for the police’s commercial crime units to investigate each and every case to make sure that the scammers are arrested,” he said.

Abramjee said those who fall victim to these crafty scammers should not only complain on social media platforms, but open cases with the police.

Unlike popular belief, the targets of scammers are not only rich women, but also middle-income earning women. With the facilitation of the scammers, the women are induced to take out unsustainable bank loans or resign from work to withdraw their pensions, which they hand over to the boyfriends. The scamming process includes spiritual rituals and some of the victims have told IOL that that they were not in the best frame of mind when they took out the bank loans.

Last week, IOL featured the story of a Gauteng-based mother, Sbongile Dlamini (not her real name) who lost almost R1 million after she hooked up with another Ugandan man, who did not waste time in popping out a ring, requesting her hand in marriage, and inviting her to his home at Sandton.

Gauteng-based woman, Sbongile Dlamini lost around R1 million in a romantic scam. File Picture

Commenting on the rampant romance scams, seasoned forensic investigator and anti-crime activist Calvin Rafadi said the new Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will have to address the scourge of romantic scams, which have left numerous women contemplating suicide.

Crime expert Calvin Rafadi has called on the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu to intervene as more and more women speak out about being scammed. Picture: Supplied

“I am happy that in his first briefing, Minister Mchunu has acknowledged that the media has the power to educate our communities about these scammers. We continue to raise awareness. These people, the scammers are real. They will leave you under serious stress and depression. The scammers mean business. People do not fall for these scams, there is no such a thing as prayer room where your money will increase and your ancestors speak directly to you.

Newly-appointed Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, has been urged to intervene after more and more women have spoken out about rampant romantic scams. Picture: SAPS

“There is no chemical out there to wash stained money.

“The scammed series being run by IOL should be an eye-opener and it shows that this thing needs to be dealt with decisively. We have seen that with other crimes, the more the modus operandi of the criminals is exposed through the media, less and less victims will be targeted. This crime will be eradicated completely is the media continues to raise awareness,” he said.

IOL