Police hunt for suspects who brutally attacked and raped elderly woman in Bergman Square home invasion

Police seek suspects in Bergman Square assault.

Police are on the haunt for three armed suspects who brutally attacked and raped a 65-year-old woman in Bergman Square, Free State. The assault took place in the early hours of Saturday, July 13.

The elderly woman and her family were at their home around 3am, following overnight preparations for a funeral. The three attackers broke into the woman’s home while she and her family were asleep.

They had knives and went directly to the elderly woman’s room, demanding money. During the break-in, a 15-year-old boy who was in the room with his grandmother was stabbed in the head and arm, when he tried to protect her.

The suspect then robbed the woman of her money. One of the men then raped her in her bedroom and dragged her outside to assault her again.

After the attack, the suspects stole electronic devices from the home and fled the scene. Hearing the woman’s desperate screams, neighbours came to her assistance but were unable to apprehend the attackers, who had already escaped.

Bloemspruit police quickly responded to the scene and have since launched an intensive manhunt. They are investigating charges of house robbery and two counts of rape. No arrests have been made.

Leading the investigation, Detective Sergeant Nombi Peter of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit, has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Tip-offs can be reported to Detective Sergeant Peter at 083 383 6969, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or anonymously via the MySAPS App.

