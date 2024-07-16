Police arrest two suspects in connection with separate murders in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects involved in separate murder cases, bringing a measure of justice to the local communities. Picture: David Ritchie

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo have arrested two male suspects in connection with two separate murder cases that occurred on Sunday, July 14. The swift actions of the police in Malamulele and Muyexe have led to these significant arrests.

In Malamulele, the police responded to an assault with intent to do GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) report at Mahonisi village early on Sunday. A fight between a woman and her boyfriend at a local tavern escalated, prompting the woman to run away. Tragically, the boyfriend chased her and allegedly struck her with a brick.

“Despite the swift response of the police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim, Marima Nhlanhla, aged 32, succumbed to her injuries at the local hospital,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. The boyfriend was arrested as the prime suspect in the murder case.

In a separate incident in the Muyexe policing area, a 42-year-old man was arrested at Giyani Homu 14c village for allegedly assaulting another man with a piece of dry wood in Mahlathi village. The victim, Nzama Patson Chavalala, aged 67, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“Further investigation by the police will aim to ascertain the circumstances that led to these tragic incidents,” Ledwaba said.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear before the Malamulele and Giyani Magistrate’s Courts on Tuesday, July 16.

The community has expressed gratitude for the prompt actions of the police. “We feel safer knowing that the police are actively working to protect us and bring justice to victims,” a local resident said.

IOL