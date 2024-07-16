Duo sentenced for rhino horn smuggling at OR Tambo, valued at R2.9 million bound for Vietnam

Two men have been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Kempton Park Regional Court after they were caught with 27 rhino horns at OR Tambo airport, destined for Vietnam. File picture: Pexels

Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, were arrested in 2018 while carrying two boxes containing rhino horns weighing almost 30kg, with an estimated value of R2.9 million.

Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, were arrested in 2018 while carrying two boxes containing rhino horns weighing almost 30kg, with an estimated value of R2.9 million.

“They were both charged with receiving, possession, transporting and exporting of rhino horns,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said the pair were released on R2,000 bail and then absconded in September 2019.

They were eventually traced and re-arrested in 2020 in Vhuwani, Limpopo.

“The were found guilty on May 19, 2024 on all eight charges and they were sentenced on July 15,” Mogale added.

Mogale stated that their total sentence was 20 years; however, five years were suspended on the condition that they are not convicted of the same charges during the period of suspension.

In a similar matter, an employee of the North West Parks and Tourism Board was released on bail in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court in connection with the theft of 51 rhino horns.

Edwin Thapelo Rangaka was released on R5,000 bail and his matter was postponed to July 24, according to Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, provincial Hawks spokesperson.

Mathebula said the 48-year-old man faces charges of business burglary.

“He was arrested at his workplace following an investigation that linked him to a business burglary at the North West Parks and Tourism Board on June 26, 2023, where 51 rhino horns were allegedly stolen,” said Mathebula.

“His accomplices, Elias Mangande and Lefa Mankgaba, were arrested last year in July.”

Mankgaba was out on bail, while Mangande was still in custody.

