‘Cold doesn’t keep criminals away’: Security expert offers tips to keep you safe during winter

Despite a massive drop in temperatures brought on by the recent cold fronts, criminals are still ‘hard at work’, security expert and co-founder of Dragon Protection Services, Manhar Parshotam, said.

He said with reduced visibility, perpetrators find it easier to carry out home and business burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and petty crimes such as stealing items from outside homes.

Parshotam said there had been a spoke in criminal activity across the country and urged residents to be vigilant and implement proactive security measures in their homes.

“With the onset of winter, we typically witness a spike in criminal incidents in South Africa. Residents must be extra cautious and take necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their properties during this vulnerable time,” he said.

“It is also vital for business owners to heighten security at their premises, which are often targeted on cold winter nights.”

Dragon Protection Services co-founder, Manhar Parshotam Picture: Supplied

Parshotam noted the link between rising unemployment figures that could lend itself to more turning to a life of crime, thereby leading to more home invasions and the targeting of copper pipes at homes.

Another trend has been an increase in vehicle theft.

"While the cloak of darkness offers criminals the perfect conditions to steal a vehicle, vehicle theft is just as prevalent during the day. Therefore, car owners are urged to ensure their vehicles are fitted with an efficient tracking unit, and that they are vigilant," Parshotam said.

He offered the following tips to homeowners to ensure their properties and personal items are safeguarded:

• Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid poorly lit areas when outdoors.

• Inform others of your plans when going out. Try to schedule your trips before sunset.

• Upgrade your security system: Ensure your security system is up-to-date with the latest technology, including motion detectors, surveillance cameras, and alarm systems.

• Check lighting: Install motion-sensor lights around the perimeter of your property to deter potential intruders. Ensure walkways and entry points are well-lit.

• Maintain visibility: Trim back shrubs and trees that could provide cover for criminals.

• Lock up outdoor tools and keep valuables out of sight: Do not tempt petty criminals to target your home.

• Keep garage doors closed and locked. Consider installing a garage door alarm or motion detector.

• Be vigilant. If you are walking to school or work, pay attention. Do not use headphones, take a call on your cellphone, or be distracted. This also applies to joggers and cyclists.

IOL News