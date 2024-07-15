UPL hits back at class action over river pollution stemming from July 2021 unrest

A fire at the UPL South Africa warehouse in Cornubia during the July 2021 unrest resulted in a chemical spill. Picture: Supplied

Chemical manufacturing company, UPL South Africa, says it will oppose a class action application stemming from the July Unrest in 2021.

UPL, a leading international provider of agricultural solutions and services, confirmed that it had been served with an application for the certification of a class action law suit, following an arson attack at its plant in Cornubia.

The company explained that during the July 2021 violent unrest, a leased warehouse in Cornubia was attacked and set alight.

"This led to the products stored in the warehouse escaping into the surrounding environment. UPL South Africa denies that it is liable for damages which any claimants may have suffered, whether based on statute or in delict,“ the company explained in a statement.

It said since the incident, it has worked proactively with the local, provincial, and national authorities to address the incident.

“This includes extensive monitoring and rehabilitation of the affected areas. Significant progress has been made in addressing the results of the arson attack and spill,” the company said.

According to UPL South Africa, the results of regular testing have shown, for some time now, that the Ohlanga River, its tributary and estuary, as well as the beach exclusion zone pose no threat to human health or the environment as a result of the fire and the spill.

