Tip-off leads to recovery of stolen Mercedes hijacked in Pretoria West, driver arrested

The recovered vehicle was believed to be enroute to Zimbabwe. Picture: Supplied

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court in connection with the possession of a stolen luxury motor vehicle.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the accused was arrested on Sunday, thanks to the quick-thinking of a multidisciplinary team made up of Limpopo Provincial Flying Squad and the Waterberg Flying Squad officers.

“The vigilant police officers were conducting routine patrols along the N1 South public road when they received a tip-off regarding a silver Mercedes Benz that had allegedly been hijacked in Pretoria West. The vehicle was believed to be enroute to Zimbabwe for smuggling purposes,” Malesela said.

Malesela added that officers acted quicky on the information received and intercepted the vehicle at the Sasol Zebediela petrol station.

“The 38-year-old driver failed to produce the ownership documents for the motor vehicle, leading to his immediate arrest on the scene for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

“The suspect is set to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court shortly to face a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle,” Malesela said.

Meanwhile, according to Fidelity Services Group, the 13 most hijacked vehicles in South Africa, for the first half of the year, are the BMW 3 Series, Ford Ranger, Hyundai i20, Nissan NP200, Toyota Corolla Cross, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Etios, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Rav 4 and the VW Polo.

